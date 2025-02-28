Covington police involved in shooting, departments confirms

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police were involved in a shooting Friday afternoon, the department confirmed to WCPO 9 News.

Police said there was an officer-involved shooting in the 600 block of Madison Avenue north of Pike Street, a popular area that includes Hotel Covington, multiple restaurants and shops.

The department said there is no threat to the public, but asked everyone to "please avoid the area."

