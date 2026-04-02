Police: Arrest made in Covington shooting that hospitalized man

COVINGTON, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Covington Thursday morning, according to Covington police.

Police said officers were called to the 300 block of Wright Street at around 9:21 a.m. Thursday morning, where they found a man who'd been shot. The man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is currently stable, police said.

Police did not provide any details about the man's injuries, including where on his body he'd been shot.

According to Covington police, detectives worked with the Cincinnati Police Department to make an arrest hours later.

Police said 50-year-old David Christopher Lane has been charged in Ohio with having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a vehicle.

Hamilton County will execute an arrest warrant for first-degree assault and Lane will be extradited to Kentucky, according to police.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident with no continuing threat to the public.