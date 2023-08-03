Covington police investigating after body found floating in Ohio River

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are trying to identify a body found floating in the Ohio River Thursday morning.

Police said rescue crews were called to the river just east of the Brent Spence Bridge just before 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, the Covington Fire Department recovered the body of a Black man.

The Covington Police Department's Criminal Investigation Bureau and crime lab responded to investigate what happened.

Detectives are trying to identify the man's identity. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 859-292-2272.