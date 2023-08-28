Covington Independent students return to class, possible tax levy discussions begin soon

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington Independent students are back in class and this year, the district said the big emphasis is on giving time back to teachers.

Educators have been back in the classrooms for about a week to prepare for the students' return.

The district said the goal for this year is to give teachers more time to plan, train and work on their curriculum. Therefore, the calendar will reflect that with several new professional development opportunities.

The district is also in the process of implementing a new district wide curriculum along with a tax levy.

The Board of Education is holding a public meeting on Wednesday, August 30 to discuss a possible tax levy. The levy could generate about $260,000 for instruction and $1.2 million for a building fund.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. in the auditorium at Holmes High School.