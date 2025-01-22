Covington firefighter charged with OVI, soliciting prostitution for second time

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Covington firefighter is now on administrative leave after he was arrested and charged with soliciting a prostitute and OVI — and not for the first time.

The City of Covington confirmed Tyler Cherry is a fire captain and paramedic, according to the city. Arrest records show this is his second solicitation offense and his third OVI in the last four years.

According to a police report, Cherry was arrested on January 15 in Boone County and charged with solicitation, OVI and possession of marijuana. The report says Cherry responded to an explicit ad posted by the Crime Suppression Unit before arriving at a hotel near CVG.

"The listed subject did not agree to any certain time or monetary amount but did have $150 in US currency on his person, which is commonly the amount charged for half an hour of sexual services," reads the arrest report.

The officer wrote Cherry smelled strongly of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet and had bloodshot eyes, despite driving to the hotel and circling the building twice. During a search of Cherry's vehicle, police said they found a THC vape pen.

It's the third time Cherry has been charged with OVI since 2021 and the second time he's been charged with soliciting a prostitute in the same time.

According to an arrest report from 2021, Cherry responded to an online ad posted by the Boone County Crime Suppression team before agreeing to "a half hour visit for $150." When he arrived at a hotel near CVG, officers wrote that he had a heavy odor of alcohol coming from him.

Police noted Cherry had slurred speech and refused to answer simple questions; he also had a THC vape pen on him, police said.

In February 2024, Cherry was pulled over in Hebron by a deputy who noticed him driving in two lanes at once and abruptly making turns. When the deputy pulled him over, he wrote he smelled a sweet alcoholic beverage scent coming from Cherry and the inside of the vehicle.

The arrest record says Cherry denied having had any alcohol or drugs, but the deputy noted he had watery eyes and slurred speech. The arrest report says Cherry cited a prescription as a possible reason for why his driving was bad, but inside the vehicle the deputy found an empty Hennessy bottle and an empty vodka bottle in a grocery bag behind the passenger seat.

Cherry was arrested and charged with OVI, open containers in a motor vehicle, careless driving and failure to properly signal.

According to city records, Cherry was hired by the city of Covington in 2006 as a recruit to the fire department. He was promoted to captain in 2017, city records show.

"Separate from the judicial process, Cherry has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation by the city," reads a statement from the City of Covington. "While there are disciplinary procedures that the city must follow, residents can be sure that we take these accusations seriously and will address them with that in mind."

The city said the most recent arrest happened while Cherry was off duty.