Covington announces major park improvements

COVINGTON, Ky. — The City of Covington announced Friday plans to make improvements at three parks, which it will fund through federal Community Development Block Grants.

The first improvement is the addition of a new bathroom at Barb Cook Park, which the city government voted to approve earlier this month. The unit will be constructed by Hunter Knepshield, a company out of La Grange in Oldham County, and delivered to the Pubic Works Department for installation. The city hopes to have the bathroom up and ready by the summer.

The second will be new playground equipment at Father Hanses Park in the Lewisburg neighborhood. The new equipment will “replace aging equipment that has become difficult for younger children to use,” according to a city announcement. “The new playground will be designed to be more accessible and enjoyable for children of all ages, helping to create a more welcoming space for families.”

Finally, the city will improve signage at 10 neighborhood parks to make them easier to find. “The new signage will follow the style of existing park signs while incorporating updated branding that reflects the City’s current identity,” according to the city.

“Parks are where families come to relax, play, and spend time together, so it’s important that our spaces reflect what the community actually wants and needs,” Parks and Recreation Manager Greg Stacy said. “These projects are all about improving the experience for residents and making our neighborhood parks more welcoming and usable.”

More detailed timelines for the projects will be announced in the future.