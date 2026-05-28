City of Covington revokes bar's liquor license, increases area police presence following shooting

COVINGTON, Ky. — The City of Covington has revoked a local bar's alcoholic beverage control license after a shooting left one man critically injured earlier this month.

In a release Thursday, the city said Hat Tricks Sports Bar is no longer allowed to operate as a "licensed alcoholic beverage establishment" in Covington.

Police said officers responded to the bar, located at 902 Madison Avenue, around 1:18 a.m. May 17 for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was taken to UC Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not provided an update on the man's condition.

According to the release, Hat Tricks was given an administrative hearing after the incident. Following the hearing, the city decided the bar had "violated applicable city and/or state alcoholic beverage laws, violated its local liquor license conditions and had become a premises associated with nuisance activity."

The city said the owners of Hat Tricks can appeal the decision.

In response to the shooting, the Covington Police Department will increase both bike and foot patrols in the 900 block of Madison Avenue.

"Shift personnel will also park marked cruisers near the intersection of 9th Street and Madison Avenue to enhance police visibility and deter criminal activity," the release said.

Covington police will also conduct what the city called "an environmental assessment" of the area to "evaluate several factors potentially related to the incident and the previous operations of the establishment."

Investigators said they have identified a suspect in the shooting, 44-year-old Franklin Smith. Detectives are actively searching for Smith and ask anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately and avoid approaching him.