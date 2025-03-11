COVINGTON, Ky. — A fire has destroyed a home and damaged a house nearby in Covington. The fire was so massive drivers could see it going over the Brent Spence Bridge early Tuesday morning.

The Covington Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1200 block of Parkway Avenue, near Devou Park, at approximately 1:45 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from one of the homes, which was engulfed in flames.

According to crews at the scene, no one was injured.

Neighbors in the area rushed to call for help and then threw a brick at one of the house's doors to wake up the family inside.

Watch more from the scene below:

Covington FD: Massive Covington fire destroys 2 homes, visible from Brent Spence Bridge

“I was just walking my dog and saw the fire, so I yelled at my kid's dad to call 911, and I ran to the fire department," said Chelsea Light. "I got to the fire department, came back and then we both had to work on waking them up. We had to throw a brick at their door because they were sleeping.”

Neighbors told us the people who used to live in one of the houses moved out recently.

Crews said everyone in the nearby home that caught fire got out safely. Five people were displaced.

The cause of the fire to the two houses is still unknown.