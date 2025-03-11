Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKenton CountyCovington

Actions

Covington FD: Massive Covington fire destroys 2 homes, visible from Brent Spence Bridge

Covington fire
WCPO
Two homes destroyed in massive fire, according to the Covington Fire Department.
Covington fire
Posted
and last updated

COVINGTON, Ky. — A fire has destroyed a home and damaged a house nearby in Covington. The fire was so massive drivers could see it going over the Brent Spence Bridge early Tuesday morning.

The Covington Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1200 block of Parkway Avenue, near Devou Park, at approximately 1:45 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from one of the homes, which was engulfed in flames.

According to crews at the scene, no one was injured.

Neighbors in the area rushed to call for help and then threw a brick at one of the house's doors to wake up the family inside.

Watch more from the scene below:

Covington FD: Massive Covington fire destroys 2 homes, visible from Brent Spence Bridge

“I was just walking my dog and saw the fire, so I yelled at my kid's dad to call 911, and I ran to the fire department," said Chelsea Light. "I got to the fire department, came back and then we both had to work on waking them up. We had to throw a brick at their door because they were sleeping.”

Neighbors told us the people who used to live in one of the houses moved out recently.

Crews said everyone in the nearby home that caught fire got out safely. Five people were displaced.

The cause of the fire to the two houses is still unknown.

More NKY news:
How to participate in Northern Kentucky's 'Bridging Back Business' initiative Newport schools face intervention amid declining performance, test scores Boone County church opens doors amid county youth mental health crisis

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money