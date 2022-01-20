Three seriously injured in Fairfax house fire

FAIRFAX, Ohio — Firefighters rescued three people from a house fire in Fairfax on Wednesday night.

All three had "very serious injuries," according to firefighters at the scene. They were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The fire started at 10:45 p.m. At least six departments responded, including Little Miami, Mariemont, Norwood, Deer Park Silverton, Anderson Township and Sycamore. When crews arrived, heavy flames were visible from the front of the home. It took firefighters an hour to put extinguish the fire.

"Obviously, when there are three victims pulled out of a fire it takes three ambulances to take them to the hospital," Anderson Township Fire Department Battalion Chief Sean Smith said. "It was a manpower intensive fire. There was a lot going on right away."

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

WCPO will continue to update this story.