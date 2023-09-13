Bomb threat closes John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. — The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge is closed in both directions due to a bomb threat, according to the Kenton County Emergency Communication Center.

Investigators said they received the threat around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday. The person who called in allegedly threatened the general public and law enforcement.

Investigators said they searched the bridge but haven't found a suspect.

Investigators also said state and federal resources have been called to assist in this situation.

The United States Coast Guard has shut down Ohio River traffic under the bridge, according to officials.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Roads on both sides of the river are closed about two blocks back from the bridge, police said.

Covington police said they are working with Cincinnati and Newport police to check the other bridges in the area. As of right now, the Roebling Bridge is the only one that is shut down.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.