34 displaced after Covington apartment fire, Red Cross assisting

COVINGTON, Ky. — The American Red Cross is stepping in to help after an apartment fire in Covington left 34 people displaced Friday.

The Covington Fire Department said reports of smoke in an apartment building, located at 729 Edgecliff Rd., came in just before 12:15 p.m. Friday. Crews found smoke and fire between the second and third floors of the building, fire officials said.

There were no injuries reported in the fire, the department confirmed. The event was upgraded to a second-alarm fire because of the "complexity of the building," according to Covington fire officials.

The American Red Cross said an overnight shelter has now been set up for those displaced in the 13-unit fire.

The shelter is at the Wilder City Building at 520 Licking Pike in Wilder, Ky.

The organization said it anticipates 31 people to utilize the shelter Friday night. Emergency financial assistance, food and relief items like toiletries are provided by the American Red Cross. The organization also offers condolence care, health services, mental health services and one-on-one support to help connect people with local recovery assistance.

The Covington Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone impacted by the fire who has not yet contacted the American Red Cross can call 1-800-RedCross for more information on how to get support.