1 injured in early morning shooting in Covington's Mainstrasse

COVINGTON, Ky. — One person was hospitalized after an early Saturday morning shooting in Covington, Covington police said.
Police responded to the 600 block of Main Street in Covington's Mainstrasse Village around 2:31 a.m. for reports of shots fired.
Officers located a man there suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
That man was transported to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said all "involved parties" in the shooting were located, and the investigation is ongoing.
No one has been charged for the shooting yet, police said.
READ MORE:
3 people seriously injured in early morning multi-vehicle Roselawn crash
BODY CAM: Batavia Twp. murder suspect arrested at gunpoint just feet away from victim's body
Parents angry after student expelled for making kill list returns to Boone County Schools