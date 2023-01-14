1 injured in early morning shooting in Covington's Mainstrasse

COVINGTON, Ky. — One person was hospitalized after an early Saturday morning shooting in Covington, Covington police said.

Police responded to the 600 block of Main Street in Covington's Mainstrasse Village around 2:31 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Officers located a man there suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

That man was transported to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said all "involved parties" in the shooting were located, and the investigation is ongoing.

No one has been charged for the shooting yet, police said.

