Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKenton CountyCovington

Actions

1 injured in early morning shooting in Covington's Mainstrasse

No one has been charged yet, police said
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
After friction, Covington police union and city hammer out a new contract
Posted at 12:52 PM, Jan 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-14 12:52:14-05

COVINGTON, Ky. — One person was hospitalized after an early Saturday morning shooting in Covington, Covington police said.

Police responded to the 600 block of Main Street in Covington's Mainstrasse Village around 2:31 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Officers located a man there suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

That man was transported to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said all "involved parties" in the shooting were located, and the investigation is ongoing.

No one has been charged for the shooting yet, police said.

READ MORE:
3 people seriously injured in early morning multi-vehicle Roselawn crash
BODY CAM: Batavia Twp. murder suspect arrested at gunpoint just feet away from victim's body
Parents angry after student expelled for making kill list returns to Boone County Schools

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.