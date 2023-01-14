3 people seriously injured in early morning multi-vehicle Roselawn crash

CINCINNATI — Three people were hospitalized Saturday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Roselawn, Cincinnati police said.

Around 2:15 a.m., police responded to 1600 block of Summit Road for a crash involving a Honda Accord.

Police said a 27-year-old man was driving the Accord east on Summit Road while a 63-year-old man was operating his Toyota Corolla in front of the Accord.

The driver of the Accord — who had a 31-year-old passenger in his vehicle — rear-ended the Corolla causing it to then strike two parked vehicles near 1611 Summit Road, police said. After that crash, police said the Accord continued driving further down the road where it crossed the centerline and struck three more parked cars at 1644 Summit Road.

Both people in the Accord and the driver of the Corolla all were seriously injured in the crash.

Police said 63-year-old Corolla driver and the 31-year-old Accord passenger are in critical condition. The 27-year-old Accord driver is in stable condition.

The driver of the Corolla was wearing a seatbelt, but neither person in the Accord was.

Police believe that excessive speed and impairment appear to be factors in the crash.

Any witness are asked to contact CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.