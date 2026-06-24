Coroner called to crash in Kenton County early Wednesday morning

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — The Kenton County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of a crash near the former city of Visalia, Ky. early Wednesday morning.

A WCPO crew was at the scene of the crash, which happened on Decoursey Pike, around 1:30 a.m. At the scene, our crew saw a vehicle off the side of the roadway.

While our crew was on scene, the Kenton County Coroner's Office arrived.

Kenton County police were on scene investigating, along with officers from the Independence Police Department; neither agency could release any further details about the crash, but officers said they would send out a press release.

The intersection of Decoursey Pike and Creektrace Road was closed while police investigated the crash.

Police have not said whether a second vehicle was involved in the crash, or how many people may have been inside the vehicle on scene.