52 Ohio schools under state investigation for testing irregularities, including 7 in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Seven Greater Cincinnati schools are under investigation by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce for testing anomalies identified during a statewide review of 2026 state test scores.

The investigation began in July after Columbus City Schools self-reported that two high schools invalidated spring scores for all state tests in all subjects at both schools.

That prompted the education department to review all schools statewide, leading to the identification of testing anomalies at 52 additional schools.

In Hamilton County, investigators are looking into testing at one Cincinnati Public Schools building and six charter schools.

Local Greater Cincinnati Schools included in the investigation:



George Hays-Jennie Porter School

Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy

Cincinnati Technology Academy

Northside Preparatory Academy

Mount Auburn Preparatory Academy

Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Fitness Academy

ReGeneration Schools Avondale Elementary

Mount Auburn Preparatory Academy declined to comment. Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Cincinnati Technology Academy have not yet responded.

WATCH: 7 Greater Cincinnati schools are under state investigation for 2026 testing anomalies

7 Greater Cincinnati schools are under state investigation for testing anomalies found in 2026 state scores

Northside Preparatory Academy provided a statement through its superintendent, Jamie Brady, who oversees Cincinnati/Dayton Schools for Accel Schools.

"The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce has notified Northside Preparatory Academy that testing anomalies were identified through its statewide review. At this stage, ODEW has not made a finding of wrongdoing, and the review process is ongoing. Northside Preparatory Academy is participating in that process with legal counsel and is working to understand the data provided by ODEW and the specific circumstances associated with each school. Because that work is still underway, we are not in a position today to characterize the individual anomalies or speculate about their cause before the review is complete. We take the integrity of state testing seriously and go to great lengths to comply with ODEW's testing requirements, procedures and review processes. Our students, families and staff deserve confidence in the integrity of their academic results, and both schools are cooperating fully with the review," Brady said.

Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy Superintendent Guyton Mathews also responded.

"Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy was notified that the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce intends to review the school's assessment practices based on apparent anomalies identified during a statewide analysis of last year's testing data. CCPA has full confidence that its procedures align with all state requirements, and that the resulting data accurately reflects its students' high levels of achievement. We are eager to cooperate fully with the state's inquiry and address all concerns," Mathews said.

ReGeneration Schools, which operates ReGeneration Avondale Elementary in Cincinnati, also responded.

"Last week, the school was made aware that the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce intends to conduct a review of its testing practices based on data anomalies that arose as part of a statewide review. Although we have no concerns with the school's prior testing administration or procedures, we understand the importance of ensuring accuracy in state testing data and are eager to assist the Department with its requests. We have full confidence in the integrity and compliance of our state assessment security and student achievement data," Chief of Staff Caleb Hausman said.

Cincinnati Public Schools responded regarding Hays-Porter, where the state is reviewing 38 of the 256 tests administered to students in spring 2026.

"Cincinnati Public Schools continues to review the testing data provided by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce and has identified significant questions about the data and methodology underlying the state's review. The information provided to CPS does not include the student-level data the District needs to independently evaluate the state's findings. That data would allow the District to determine whether testing anomalies occurred. CPS takes test security seriously and will fully cooperate with the state. However, statistical anomalies are not evidence of wrongdoing, and we believe conclusions about Hays-Porter, its students, or its educators would be premature until the state provides the information necessary to understand and evaluate its findings fully. CPS has reached out to the state for clarity and will carefully review any information it provides. We expect the same rigor and transparency from the state that it expects from Ohio's school districts," the district said.

I reached out to ODEW for an update on the investigation and am still waiting to hear back.