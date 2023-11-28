Kenny Chesney to perform in Cincinnati at TQL Stadium

CINCINNATI — Kenny Chesney will bring his SUN GOES DOWN tour to Cincinnati.

The country star will take the stage at TQL Stadium on June 29. Pre-sale tickets will be available Dec. 1 through Dec. 7, but tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 8.

It's the first time the country star has announced he will play at the home of FC Cincinnati; in 2022, he performed at Riverbend and before that, he toured with Tim McGraw and played then-named Paul Brown Stadium.

It's also only the second time a concert has been held at the soccer stadium. In 2022, The Who returned to Cincinnati for the first time since 1979, when 11 people died as fans charged Riverfront Coliseum to see the band.

Chesney added three MLS soccer stadiums to the tour — Columbus, Cincinnati and Salt Lake — after it sold out many of the 20 different NFL stadiums he was already scheduled to play.

Chesney won't be alone when he comes to TQL Stadium. He's bringing along special guests Megan Moroney and Uncle Kraker. Fans of any of the artists performing can buy a variety of VIP packages.

Doors on June 29 will open at 5 p.m. and the first performer will take the stage around 6 p.m.

"We're thrilled to welcome country music fans to see Kenny, along with special guests Megan Moroney and Uncle Kraker," said Jeff Berding, FC Cincinnati co-CEO, in a press release. "We look forward to introducing the incredible TQL Stadium experience to fans and families across the Cincinnati region."