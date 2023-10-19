Judge: No new trial for woman who dragged 18-year-old to death in 2017

CINCINNATI — A woman who hit an 18-year-old woman with her car then dragged her to death in 2017 will not get a new trial, a judge ruled on Thursday.

A jury found Briana Benson guilty of murder, felonious assault, vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident in 2018. Following that, a judge sentenced her to 18 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors said Benson hit Madie Hart with her car and dragged her about a block down Walnut Street on March 26, 2017.

The incident was related to a dispute between Benson's sister and Hart's friend. Video from that night shows a brawl in the street before Benson hit Hart.

Hart died after four days in a coma.

Benson requested a new trial years after her sentencing and said her lawyers at the time failed to provide an expert report, required by state criminal procedure. Judge Jennifer Branch was scheduled to decide on the case one month ago, but the decision was rescheduled.

The Hart family said they believe Benson already had a fair trial.

"You’re just trying to get a do-over and trying to not take accountability for it because you didn't like the way that it turned out," Jeannine Hart said.

Then-Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters released street camera footage in 2017 that showed the attack as it unfolded that day.

“Madie ran (into the street) and was pounding on the passenger-side door, then went back to the sidewalk and returned – the car didn’t move – and started pounding on the front of the car and walked back away from it,” Deters said.

“You see the car accelerate and turn directly into Madie, run her over and drag her for approximately 88 feet underneath the car."

Narrating the video, Deters said:

“See how the car turns to the right? That’s hitting Madie and she’s dragged right around this crosswalk area - all the way to there.”