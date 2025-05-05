Join us for our Saving Green at Oakley Greens event

CINCINNATI — Looking to save some money this summer? Join us at Oakley Greens on Saturday for a free event and we'll help you find ways to do just that.

Join Don’t Waste Your Money Consumer Reporters John Matarese and Taylor Nimmo, along with other WCPO anchors, for “Saving Green at Oakley Greens,” a WCPO 9 event which promises to be both informative and entertaining.

From travel to entertainment for your family, get insight and tips from John and Taylor to keep money in your pocket all summer long.

And WCPO anchors Craig McKee and Kristen Skovira will be on hand to hear from you about what’s going on in your neighborhood. Whether it's something that's working well and should be celebrated in your community or the things that can be better, we want to make sure that WCPO 9 News continues to report on what really matters to you.

In addition, enjoy some live music, trivia, and giveaways.

Here are the details:

Event Details:



Date: This Saturday

This Saturday Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Location: Oakley Station - 3065 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati, OH 45209

Oakley Station - 3065 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Cost: Free!

Highlights of the Event Include:



Money-Saving Tips: People will be able to receive valuable tips from our Consumer Reporters John Matarese and Taylor Nimmo on how to save money.

People will be able to receive valuable tips from our Consumer Reporters John Matarese and Taylor Nimmo on how to save money. Giveaways: Those in attendance will be able to participate in a raffle for a chance to win some prizes

Those in attendance will be able to participate in a raffle for a chance to win some prizes Trivia Contest: There will be a consumer trivia contest that will be fun, and prizes will be handed out

There will be a consumer trivia contest that will be fun, and prizes will be handed out Meet & Greet: An opportunity to meet our reporters, meteorologists, and anchors, discuss story ideas, and connect with our team.

An opportunity to meet our reporters, meteorologists, and anchors, discuss story ideas, and connect with our team. Live DJ: Enjoy music throughout the event.