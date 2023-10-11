Jewish Federation of Cincinnati raises $700,000 ahead of Israeli solidarity rally

AMBERLY VILLAGE, Ohio — Emotions ran high at Adath Israel Congregation in Amberly Village as more than 1,000 members of Cincinnati's Jewish community and their supporters showed solidarity with one another amid war in Israel.

From the podium at the front, Holocaust survivor Zahava Rendler made her stance on Hamas's Saturday invasion that killed hundreds of Israelis clear.

"As an Israeli citizen, I can say this is the darkest time in our nation's history," she said.

For many, Tuesday's special service was a chance to mourn, but many took the opportunity to help provide humanitarian aid for those still in danger.

RELATED | Israelis, Palestinians in Cincinnati react to conflict after Hamas invasion

The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati said their Sword of Iron fundraiser had already raised more than $700,000 to be sent to organizations on the ground helping provide medicine, food, and reconstruction supplies to those in need.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval threw his support behind Israel as well.

"As mayor, I am the moral voice of this community, and with that voice, I'm here to say one very simple thing," Pureval said. "The entire Cincinnati community stands with you and stands, in this moment of crisis, we stand with you in solidarity."

Between speeches, Rabbis have invited the crowd to sing for peace.The crowd spontaneously stood to sing here.We’ve heard so far from religious leaders, politicians, a Holocaust survivor and more.@WCPO https://t.co/EwzwQ98d4b pic.twitter.com/4V97Os4cfW — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) October 11, 2023

Most in the crowd seemed to have personal relationships with those in Israel whether they've been there or not. Noah Stern said he housed an Israeli high schooler for a year, and he's regularly been checking on him as he serves in the Israeli Defense Force.

"His name is Nitzan Beck, and he is in active duty right now 25 miles from the Gaza strip," Stern said.

Stern said this war isn't far away for Jews in the United States.

"Israel is almost like one of a second home," he said.

As Cincinnati's supporters of Israel rallied for support, each person we talked to also called for peace as soon as possible.

"Just look at it with empathy and humanity that these are lives being taken from both angles, from both sides," said Ariela Kurtzer. "We just don't want anyone being hurt."

LATEST | At least 14 American citizens killed in Hamas' attack on Israel