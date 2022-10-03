Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse retires flagship location

CINCINNATI — It's the end of an era for one of the Queen City's most popular high-end steakhouses.

Jeff Ruby's hosted its last ever dinner service at the flagship Walnut Street location Sunday night.

The steakhouse is moving just a few blocks away to a new spot on Vine Street near Fountain Square in a place, now known as "The Foundry."

The new location is the Ruby family's largest and most luxurious steakhouse yet, according to their website.

The family said the Art Deco interior will make you feel like you were transported to another place and time without having ever left town.

The new spot opens this Friday.

The Walnut Street location opened back in 1999. The business expanded to six other locations in nearby cities including Lexington and Nashville.

"I think some people are sad and I keep trying to remind people that we're not mourning the space," said CEO of Jeff Ruby Culinair Entertainment Britney Ruby Miller.

The old location will be converted into a full-service event center.

