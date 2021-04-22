Jake Wagner back in Pike County court for sudden hearing

A status hearing in Pike County court was called Thursday afternoon for Edward "Jake" Wagner, who stands accused of playing a part in the murders of eight people exactly five years ago.

Wagner is expected to appear in person before Judge Randy Deering at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Jake Wagner, along with his mother, Angela Wagner; his father, George "Billy" Wagner III; and his brother, George Wagner IV, stand charged in the deaths of eight members of the Rhoden family. The Wagners are accused of murdering the family in their Pike County homes overnight in April 2016.

Wagner, who faces five counts of aggravated murder, is currently set to stand trial Aug. 30, the first of the Wagner family to have an official trial date.

Wagner's suspected role in the slayings is unclear, but investigators believe Jake Wagner was in a custody dispute with one of the victims, 19-year-old Hanna Rhoden. In a court document filed in February, prosecutors wrote Jake threatened, chased and strangled Hanna, and threatened to kill her and "put her body where it would never be found."

