'It’s a little on the scary side' | Aurora residents concerned water levels will surpass 2018 flood record

AURORA, Ind. — Businesses and residents in downtown Aurora, Indiana are facing the reality of potentially record-high water levels.

A major roadway in Aurora, which sits along the banks of the Ohio River, has been shut down as water levels continue to rise Sunday. The Dearborn County Sheriff announced Sunday that the bridge at State Route 350 near US-50 is closed until further notice due to high water.

Provided by Google

Our WCPO 9 crews got out to Aurora as the Ohio River was reaching its crest Sunday evening. We found a large portion of the downtown area underwater with several businesses along 3rd and Main streets shut down.

WATCH: Here's a drone video of the town's flooding damage.

Ohio River floods Aurora, Indiana

“It’s a little on the scary side,” said Matthew Baldwin, owner of 'Stinky’s Stitchin'.

Baldwin has more than a dozen sandbags outside his doors.

This is the first time in 6 years his hot rod shop has had to close due to rising Ohio River levels approaching 60 feet and he’s doing his best to make sure customer’s cars are protected.

WATCH: how Aurora residents are coming together to make sure the city stays safe.

Aurora, Indiana residents concerned water levels will surpass 2018 flood record

Baldwin has everything inside his shop lifted with important items sheltered inside a U-Haul.

“Because of the area we live in we know that it is always a risk but with the particular career field we have you know these cars are people’s dreams,” Baldwin said.

Over 90 volunteers from high school athletes to community leaders gathered food and sandbags to keep homes and businesses safe.

Mayor Patrick Schwing gathered everyone to make it convenient as possible for people coming through the city.

Schwing is concerned water levels may surpass the city’s 2018 flood record.

“We’ve been through this before. It’s been worse as long as it doesn’t go over 60 feet, if it gets 61 or 62 feet we will start puckering up a little bit,” Schwing said.

He and Bill Wooderson are hoping residents take heed to several road closure signs posted throughout the city.

“Please don’t drive through any water … if you can’t see the road don’t drive through it,” Wooderson said.

Taylor Woods Pictured here is one of the main streets flooded in Aurora, Indiana.