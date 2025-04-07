Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'It’s a little on the scary side' | Aurora residents concerned water levels will surpass 2018 flood record

Most streets are closed due to Ohio River levels approaching 60 feet
Aurora, Indiana under Ohio River floodwaters April 6 2025
Emily Gibney | WCPO 9
Aurora, Indiana under Ohio River floodwaters on April 6, 2025<br/>
Aurora, Indiana under Ohio River floodwaters April 6 2025
Aurora,Indiana flood.jpg
Posted

AURORA, Ind. — Businesses and residents in downtown Aurora, Indiana are facing the reality of potentially record-high water levels.

A major roadway in Aurora, which sits along the banks of the Ohio River, has been shut down as water levels continue to rise Sunday. The Dearborn County Sheriff announced Sunday that the bridge at State Route 350 near US-50 is closed until further notice due to high water.

Deaborn County Aurora Bridge Shut Down 4/6/25

Our WCPO 9 crews got out to Aurora as the Ohio River was reaching its crest Sunday evening. We found a large portion of the downtown area underwater with several businesses along 3rd and Main streets shut down.

WATCH: Here's a drone video of the town's flooding damage.

Ohio River floods Aurora, Indiana

“It’s a little on the scary side,” said Matthew Baldwin, owner of 'Stinky’s Stitchin'.

Baldwin has more than a dozen sandbags outside his doors.

This is the first time in 6 years his hot rod shop has had to close due to rising Ohio River levels approaching 60 feet and he’s doing his best to make sure customer’s cars are protected.

WATCH: how Aurora residents are coming together to make sure the city stays safe.

Aurora, Indiana residents concerned water levels will surpass 2018 flood record

Baldwin has everything inside his shop lifted with important items sheltered inside a U-Haul.

“Because of the area we live in we know that it is always a risk but with the particular career field we have you know these cars are people’s dreams,” Baldwin said.

Over 90 volunteers from high school athletes to community leaders gathered food and sandbags to keep homes and businesses safe.

Mayor Patrick Schwing gathered everyone to make it convenient as possible for people coming through the city.

Schwing is concerned water levels may surpass the city’s 2018 flood record.

“We’ve been through this before. It’s been worse as long as it doesn’t go over 60 feet, if it gets 61 or 62 feet we will start puckering up a little bit,” Schwing said.

He and Bill Wooderson are hoping residents take heed to several road closure signs posted throughout the city.

“Please don’t drive through any water … if you can’t see the road don’t drive through it,” Wooderson said.

Aurora,Indiana flood.jpg
Pictured here is one of the main streets flooded in Aurora, Indiana.
WCPO 9 News at 11

More local news:
Mandatory evacuation issued for parts of Carroll County after dam gates opened CPD: Man rescued from flood waters at the former location of Coney Island Friedl leads Reds’ resurgent lineup in 11-7 victory over Brewers

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money