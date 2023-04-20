It's 420: Here's a look at marijuana laws in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — To some, April 20 is just another spring day, but to others, it's a national holiday.

The 20th day of April is known as "420." It's considered a day when marijuana consumers across the world celebrate their love of the "devil's lettuce."

There are a lot of theories as to why this random day in April became a stoner holiday but the most credible story goes back to 1971 with five California high school students. According to Time Magazine, the friends would meet at 4:20 p.m. to smoke.

Legally, not that many people can celebrate the day in the Tri-State. Recreational marijuana is still illegal in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Here's a look at each state's marijuana-related laws.

Ohio

Medical marijuana is legal and possession for recreational use isn't always a criminal offense. According to state law, if you are caught in possession of fewer than 100 grams, it is considered a minor misdemeanor and you can face a $150 fine.

There is a renewed push this year in the form of a ballot initiative to legalize recreational use across the state.

Many cities have decriminalized marijuana usage, including Cincinnati and Norwood, Ohio.

Cincinnati City Council voted in 2019 to decriminalize the possession of up to 100 grams of marijuana.

The ordinance allows people within the City of Cincinnati to freely possess 100 grams. Anyone found with 100 grams or less on their person will not be fined and will not be charged with a crime.

Kentucky

Last month, medical marijuana was legalized in Kentucky. According to the Associated Press, cannabis might not be available via prescription for another 20 months.

Senate Bill 47 legalizes medical cannabis in the state and establishes a structure to regulate the medical cannabis program. The bill sets up the authorization process for practitioners to recommend the use of medicinal cannabis and establishes the cannabis business license application process and requirements.

SB 47 does not take effect until Jan. 1, 2025, but Gov. Beshear's executive order remains in effect, which allows those suffering from some medical conditions the ability to obtain medical cannabis out of state until that time.

According to Marijuana and The Law, possession of less than 8 ounces of cannabis for personal use is a misdemeanor in Kentucky, punishable by up to 45 days in jail and $250 in fines. Possession of larger amounts, even for personal use, is treated as felony sale or trafficking.

Indiana

Despite the push to decriminalize, marijuana for medical or recreational purposes in Indiana is illegal.

READ MORE

Medical marijuana dispensary opening in Oxford

From marijuana to minimum wage, new laws going into effect in 2023

Reps for rapper 'Afroman' made virtual court appearance after being sued by Adams County Sheriff's deputies