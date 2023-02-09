Medical marijuana dispensary opening in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio — A new medical dispensary celebrated its grand opening in Oxford on Thursday, becoming the first facility of its kind in the small town.

The dispensary, Consume Oxford, opened just south of Miami University's campus, on Southpointe Parkway, off of US-27, or Oxford-Millville Road.

For its grand opening on Thursday, those with a valid medical marijuana card could receive discounts on sales and the opportunity to speak with local cultivators.

The use of medical marijuana became legal in Ohio in 2016; four years later, in 2020, dispensaries were few and very far between for patients. In 2020, there were only three dispensaries within the entire Greater Cincinnati region, even after Cincinnati passed a marijuana decriminalization ordinance in 2019.

That all changed in 2022 when the amount of licensed dispensaries in Ohio suddenly tripled with the addition of 18 new licenses that were granted statewide; Brown County received one new dispensary, Butler County received four, Clermont County received three, Hamilton County received nine and Warren County received one.