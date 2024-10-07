Israel-Hamas war protestors gather outside Congressman Greg Landsman's Cincinnati home

CINCINNATI — One year after Hamas terrorists launched an attack against Israel and took 251 people hostage, the politics stateside are still just as divisive.

On Sunday, protesters set up an encampment outside of Rep. Greg Landsman’s Cincinnati home. Along with a canopy tent, protesters assembled a copy of a bill Landsman signed appropriating aid for Israel, a school and house to signify destruction in Gaza and the Gaza death toll in large numbers atop a group of body bags.

Blake Sheely/WCPO Protesters painted the death toll in Gaza on bed sheets and placed it above body bags.

“There aren’t any demands that we have. Our goal is simply to showcase the death toll of Gaza,” said Michael Madanat, a protester who identified himself as an Ohio District 1 taxpayer. “It’s just continuing to remind him of what his policy, his influence and his power can have on people.”

According to ABC News, since the attacks began on Oct. 7, 2023, more than 42,000 people have died in Gaza. 1,200 have been killed in Israel. There are still 97 hostages being held by Hamas as the war rages on.

“As peace activists, we're incredibly focused on making sure that we're peaceful, that we're respectful of the people, we're respectful of the community that we're in,” Madanat said.

A spokesperson for Landsman said the congressman was not available for an interview.

In a statement, Landsman said he will be attending a service to commemorate the terror attacks of Oct. 7 with his daughter: “Meanwhile, these people will be outside my house, in an attempt to intimidate my Jewish family every time we try to leave our home.”

“They’ve done this to my staff and me for nearly a year, and now they’re doing it to my family and neighbors. I don’t think they have any boundaries at this point,” he said.

Madanat said he disagreed with Landsman’s characterization of the protest as a form of intimidation. He said they came to the Congressman’s house because “we've made calls, we've said emails, we've had meetings, we've gone to town halls … he isn’t listening to us.”

“We had to make sure that we put this in front of him so he could see it every day,” Madanat said.

The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati said Landsman had to have police escort his family in and out of their home for safety. A police cruiser was parked in front of the home on Monday.

“While peaceful protest is a democratic right, targeting a politician at their private home crosses a significant ethical line, turning expression into intimidation,” the Jewish Federation’s statement reads.

Protestors told WCPO on Monday morning that they weren’t sure when they would depart. They said they are speaking with local police every day.