Indiana State Police investigates shooting death in Switzerland County

PATRIOT, Ind. — The Indiana State Police is investigating a shooting death in rural Switzerland County, according to an official press release.

On Friday, shortly before 9:00 p.m., troopers from the ISP-Versailles Post and officers from multiple other agencies responded to the 11000 block of Bryants Creek Road in Switzerland County for reports of a person being shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a 48-year-old deceased man with injuries from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, though police believe it to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by detectives from the Versailles Post.