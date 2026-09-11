Tradition from the terror: Mason's 'cookie lady' marks 25 years of honoring 9/11 first responders

MASON, Ohio — For 25 years, June Williams has shown up at Station 52 in Mason on the 11th of every month with a batch of freshly baked cookies and a hug for every firefighter she meets.

Williams, known around the firehouse as "the cookie lady," started a tradition that began from the helplessness felt after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

WATCH: Mason's 'cookie lady' honors 9/11 for 25 years

The Cookie Lady

"The Lord put it on my heart, and you have to do something special for them, and so that's what I decided to do," Williams said.

The cookies are always chocolate chip, and that choice is intentional. Williams said an image she saw in the aftermath of the attacks has stayed with her for 25 years.

"All of the pictures and videos and everything everyone saw for months on end, one struck me so hard, and that's why I do this," Williams said. "A fireman was sitting covered in who knows what, just a horrible scene as we know, on a bench all by himself, and he's holding a chocolate chip cookie in his hand and looking at it as to say, 'Look, this is normal. This is what people do. This is kindness. Somebody wanted us to have this.'"

No visit is complete without what Williams calls a "heart-to-heart hug" that she insists upon with every firefighter.

"You have to give a heart-to-heart hug," Williams said. "If you go this way, your hearts are separated. If you go this way, your hearts connect, so gotta do it."

The firefighters at Station 52 have embraced Williams as one of their own. She has her own hat and has been invited to sit in the truck.

For the crew at Station 52, Williams is more than a monthly visitor.

"She makes it easy for our people to remember what 9/11 is about," a firefighter said.

"We like to say 'Never forget,' but she's really helped us always remember," said Fire Chief Bryan Brumagen.

Williams said her message after 25 years is simple.

"Find a reason to do a nice thing, or don't even have a reason, just to go and do a nice thing," Williams said.

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