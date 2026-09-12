Police: Juvenile arrested, charged in double shooting in Corryville near UC's campus

CINCINNATI — A juvenile was arrested and charged in connection with a Sept. 1 double shooting in Corryville near the University of Cincinnati's campus, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Police said that a 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday with the assistance of the Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the Colerain Police Department for a double shooting in which 24-year-old Jonaethyn Edwards died.

Officers were dispatched just after 5 p.m. Sept. 1 to the 100 block of E. Shields Street, which is near UC Medical Center, for a reported shooting, police said. When they arrived, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to the hospital, where Edwards died of his injuries. The other victim was in stable condition, according to police.

The 17-year-old has been charged with murder and felonious assault.

Police said their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.