Veterans credit Warren County Veterans Honor Court with helping rebuild lives after conviction

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — When Carl Dudley-Clouse was convicted of a felony, he thought he'd never see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Watch: Veteran says specialty court saved his life after felony conviction

"I Thought My World Was Over": Veterans Get Second Chance Through Honor Court

“When I was convicted, I thought my world was over,” Dudley-Clouse said. “I didn’t see a future, and Judge Tepe created one for me.”

Instead of sending him to prison, Warren County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Tepe gave Dudley-Clouse an opportunity through the Warren County Veterans Honor Court, a specialized program designed to help veterans who become involved in the criminal justice system.

Tepe said the circumstances of Dudley-Clouse’s case and his veteran status led him to believe treatment and support would be more effective than incarceration.

“With the level of his charge, it could’ve been an easy sentence, but he was a veteran and the circumstances dictated I give him this opportunity,” Tepe said. “This is not a guy that needs to go to prison. This is a guy that just needs some help.”

Tepe launched the Veterans Honor Court to connect veterans with resources, treatment programs and mentorship while holding them accountable throughout their recovery.

Those involved with the program say the results can be life-changing.

“To see the transformation that he has made over the past year while in this program, to me, it’s just touching,” one supporter said.

Dudley-Clouse said he turned to alcohol as a way to cope after his military service. Through the program, he was able to access resources and support systems that helped him regain control of his life.

Today, he is more than 400 days sober.

He is one of dozens of veterans who have found success through the program since it began in 2018.

Veterans who have participated in the court say one of its biggest strengths is the recognition and understanding it provides.

“The acknowledgment of a veteran, you don’t see too much appreciation of it in this country,” veteran Douglas Caldwell said. “A lot of times there’s not enough.”

Another graduate, Scott Horton, said the program helped him realize asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

“It’s OK to ask for help,” Horton said. “As veterans, we’re so stubborn. We don’t want to get help, but it’s OK to ask for help.”

As he graduates from the program, Dudley-Clouse said he sees a future he once thought was impossible.

“Today, I’m blinded by the light that I see at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

His message to other veterans facing similar struggles is simple:

“I want not just people, but vets, to know to grab on and take that second chance.”