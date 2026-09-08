Multiple businesses are coming to Colerain Township, including the first dispensary opening next month

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Colerain Township is seeing a boom in development and new businesses coming to the area. Over the last three years, more than $560 million has been invested in development in Colerain Township.

Just last week, Ohio Valley Goodwill opened their newest 60,000-square-foot resource center in the township, and more businesses and developments are on the way.

WATCH: See what new businesses and developments are coming to Colerain Township in the next year

Multiple businesses to open in Colerain Township, including dispensary in October

“It’s so exciting,” said Kerri Robers, the president & CEO of the Colerain Chamber of Commerce. “We’ve heard that Nothing Bundt Cakes, Jersey Mike's, we have a couple of banks. I mean, great things that’s adding a lot of commerce to our area.”

Other businesses and new developments that will be coming to the township include:

Bank of America: $2.4 million, summer/fall 2026 completion

Rumpke Waste & Recycling new West Regional landfill operations center: $21 million, 2027 completion

New Colerain elementary school: $40 million, fall 2027 opening

Sheetz Convenience Store: $5.7 million, 2027 completion

Five Below: $250,000, no estimated opening day yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes: $250,000, expected to open September 2026

New Disciples of Christ Church: $1.2 million, construction starting in 2026

Ebenezer Granite: $465,000, completion late 2026



The township’s first-ever dispensary, Garden Dispensary, will also open on Oct. 15.

“Their build-out is probably $1.5 million,” said David Miller, the development director for Colerain Township. “They’re using some retail space that they’re converting, and then there is an added benefit to host communities, and I think that is gonna be a plus.”

Townships are unable to collect income tax, so new developments like these help out the Township financially, but also benefit residents.

“We are heavily reliant on property taxes for our general operations, and so all of these new projects are, I think, build into that base,” said Miller.

One of the biggest development properties in Colerain Township is the Northgate Mall, and as the final tenants need to move out by next week, many are wondering what’s next. So, WCPO 9 asked the Township.

“There’s no announcements at this point of where that’s going and why, but the bank that owns the mall property has said it's time to move forward with some other plan, and that’s why they have given notices to the tenants,” Miller said.

The township said the mall has not been sold yet, but they hope that when it is and is redeveloped, it could be a mixed-use space.