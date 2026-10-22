Ridge Avenue repairs planned as drivers raise concerns about potholes and safety

CINCINNATI — During our Let's Talk event in Madisonville on Wednesday, we heard about what's on the minds of people living on the east side.

One concern we heard was about the bumps and potholes on Ridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge.

Elise Kaplan has lived in Pleasant Ridge for seven years. She said road conditions on Ridge Avenue have continued to deteriorate.

WATCH: Hear more about Kaplan's concerns and how the city is planning to make improvements

Ridge Avenue set for resurfacing and safety improvements

“It’s only gotten worse," Kaplan said.

She said potholes get filled in, but she said it's only a temporary, uneven fix. She said the streets need to be repaved.

"It’s putting a band-aid on it," Kaplan said.

She said it's not just a concern over comfort, but one about safety, too.

"Yes, you don’t want the bumps, but also it’s what the bumps can do," Kaplan said.

According to data shared by the city's Department of Transportation and Engineering (DOTE), there were 89 crashes between Acomb Avenue and the community center from 2019 to 2023.

The good news for Kaplan and other drivers is that a plan is in place to fix some of the issues.

The city is working on an ongoing project that includes replacing aging water mains along Ridge Ave in Oakley and Pleasant Ridge, with plans to resurface the road afterward.

“That’s incredibly encouraging," Kaplan said.

According to DOTE, road repair work is expected to start next year.

The project will also add safety features, including new crosswalks and a center turn lane in parts of the corridor.

Kaplan said she's thrilled to know a change is coming.

"Seeing things starting to happen does make me very hopeful," Kaplan said.