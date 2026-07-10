Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Batavia

BATAVIA, Ohio — Crash investigators responded Thursday night to a deadly motorcycle crash in Clermont County.

The crash happened at around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of U.S. 50 in Batavia near Wolfer Lane, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said at one person died as a result of the crash, but they have not yet released the name of the victim.

WCPO 9 crews were at the scene as troopers inspected the motorcycle off the side of the roadway and were there when the coroner's office arrived.

Troopers have not released details on the crash, including whether there were additional injuries, whether another vehicle was involved or what investigators determined may have caused the crash.

WCPO 9 News is working to get more information the crash and the identity of any victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more details.

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