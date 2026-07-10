Black Mental Health Summit in West Chester aims to break stigma, connect community with resources

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Black mental health advocates say asking for help can be one of the hardest steps — and a summit in West Chester is working to make that step easier.

The fourth annual Black Mental Health Summit is taking place today at the KEMBA Credit Union Community Room. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Organizers say the goal is to connect people with resources, support, and honest conversations before they reach a crisis point. One of the biggest barriers to mental health care, advocates say, is stigma.

Experts will lead discussions on four key topics:

Maternal mental health

Suicide prevention

Veterans' mental health

Cultural trauma

Ashley Glass, founder of Black Women Cultivating Change, said the timing of the summit is intentional, coinciding with Minority Mental Health Awareness Month in July.

"We know that moms feel like no one is paying attention to their mental health so we want to make sure people are educated on that," Glass said. "When it comes to suicide, our rates are rising in the black community, specifically for young black men, and so that's why we picked that topic. Veterans, we feel like they are not given the right consideration, and there's a lot that goes into being a veteran once you go off to war, even joining the military."

Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Mental health professionals can also earn continuing education credits by attending.

The Black Mental Health Summit is being held at the KEMBA Credit Union Community Room in West Chester, beginning at 9 a.m.

If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988.

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