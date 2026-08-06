'I don't really see how that could be safe' | Residents concerned over speed striping along Klondyke Road

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — During WCPO's recent "Let's Talk" event on July 29, I met with Dorris and Donna McMillan. The mother and daughter live along Klondyke Road and have concerns about speed and safety.

“It’s just the speed that needs to be some type of control done," Dorris McMillan said.

The two women aren't the only ones concerned about safety on Klondyke Road. Miami Township resident Mike Ketteler emailed me on July 18. He said that he and his wife had reached out to local officials with concerns about large trucks, congestion and road striping that is not visible in some areas.

“It just seems very narrow for big trucks to come through," Ketteler said.

He said he was told that getting a no-through truck sign was not a possible solution.

Hear residents share their concerns about Klondyke Road in the video below:

Residents concerned over speed striping along Klondyke Road

“I really don’t see how that could be safe at all," Ketteler said.

I brought the residents' concerns to Miami Township Administrator Steve Kelly.

Kelly told me he reached out to the Clermont County Engineer's Office and was told, "We cannot ban trucks or through traffic on county or township roads."

I reached back out to the County Engineer's Office on Thursday and was informed that no code/statutory language in the Ohio Revised Code would allow the county to ban trucks.

However, the re-striping concerns are being addressed soon, according to Kelly. Klondyke Road is one of eight roads already slated for striping this year and is on the agenda for an upcoming township board of trustees meeting in August.

“Being able to see where the lanes are, yes absolutely will help. Does it change the width of the road or the giant trucks shoving you off the road? No, but it’s a step forward for sure," Ketteler said.

There have been four crashes reported on Klondyke in 2026 and seven moving violations, according to Miami Township Police Chief Robert Hirsch.

Residents can call in speed-related issues. Police can post a speed sign to get the attention of drivers and add patrols, according to Kelly. But the administrator said the township has not received any recent requests.

Residents are encouraged to reach out to the township with any concerns.

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