Officers fatally shoot armed man at mobile home park in Clermont County after 911 call, deputies say

PIERCE TWP., Ohio — Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating a shooting involving law enforcement officers in Clermont County that left one man dead.

Clermont County deputies say the situation began at 12:10 a.m. Saturday, when Clermont County dispatchers received a 911 call from a man who told them "there is a man with a gun" at the Eastgate Mobile Home Park in Pierce Township.

Dispatchers said a woman could be heard in the background saying the man with the gun was "intoxicated and suicidal," according to a release from the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

Pierce Township Police and Clermont County deputies arrived on the scene at 12:18 a.m., and they told dispatchers that they had encountered the armed man, deputies said.

The man "refused multiple orders to drop the firearm," which prompted a deputy and a police officer to fire, striking him, deputies said.

Pierce Township EMS arrived within minutes of the shooting and began giving the man first aid. They also requested help from AirCare, the release stated.

The Central Joint Fire Department arrived at the scene at 12:27 a.m. to assist Pierce Township EMS, deputies said.

Investigators said AirCare arrived just before 1 a.m. and pronounced the man dead at the scene at 1:05 a.m., deputies said.

No law enforcement officers were hurt in the shooting, deputies said.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man who was shot.

Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were at the scene of the shooting well into the morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.