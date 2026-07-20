Clermont County property values continue to rise. Here's how to double-check the reappraisal you receive

BATAVIA, Ohio — 2026 property value reappraisals are now available across Clermont County.

Clermont County Auditor Linda Fraley and her office released the 2026 tentative property values in June. This is the latest reappraisal since 2020, with an update to appraisals in 2023.

Property owners can view their reappraisal value by using the auditor's property search site and interactive maps.

We sat down with Fraley to ask her about the latest trends in this year's reappraisals.

“I looked at some of the prices that people paid for houses, and I’m telling my age a little bit, and I’m kind of shocked myself," Fraley said.

Hear what options property owners have if they want to dispute their latest property reappraisal:

Clermont County property values: How to double-check the reappraisal you receive

The housing market is the biggest determining factor in housing values going up, according to Fraley.

The auditor's website reports that the housing market in Clermont County has been impacted by historically low housing inventory, increased buyer demand and significant population growth in many communities, among other factors.

“The average countywide increase for the 2026 reappraisal was 22% for residential," Deputy Auditor Krissy Broussard said.

Broussard and Fraley walked us through the website.

“You can look up your property under the property search; there’s interactive maps, there’s a place where you can go and look at comparable sales," Broussard said.

Broussard said that property owners' number one question is how these reappraisals may impact upcoming property tax bills.

The auditor's frequently asked questions page said that it's not a direct correlation.

"The reappraisal updates property values to reflect current market conditions. It does not directly set tax amounts. Changes in value do not always result in proportional tax changes. Most voter-approved levies are adjusted after reappraisal to generate approximately the same revenue as before. Any additional revenue must be voter-approved." 2026 Reappraisal Frequently Asked Questions - Clermont County Auditor's Office

“There’s not a direct correlation; that’s another thing. You know, if your value goes up 25%, that doesn’t mean your taxes are going to go up," Fraley said.

Residents who have questions or disagreements with their property valuations can email the auditor's office at reappraisal@clermontcountyohio.gov, call at (513) 732-7150 or fill out a Property Value Review Form.

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