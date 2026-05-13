'It makes me feel better' | Clermont County health officials stress the importance of youth mental health

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Clermont County is working to tackle three major health issues over the next three years.

Clermont County Public Health named youth mental health, adult substance misuse and housing as the three top health issues impacting the county in the 2026-2028 Community Health Improvement Plan.

Organizations in Clermont County have come together to offer resources to families, including April's Family Fun Day, organized by the nonprofit Child Focus.

WCPO met local mom, Kelby Sundin, and her family during the event.

Child Focus offers mental health services and support for people of all ages. The nonprofit also works alongside the Clermont County Mental Health and Recovery Board to bring services to kids directly at their schools.

Sundin said she has used services from Child Focus herself, along with her 10-year-old son Miles, who sees a professional at his school.

“Having somebody that can be a voice for them and also be a voice for the parent or a mediator between the parent and child, I think is a great avenue to have," Sundin said.

Miles shared more about the conversations he has with a mental health professional.

“I can really like, express myself to her, and she actually listens and helps," Miles said, "It makes me feel better."

Dr. Laura Stith, Child Focus' chief clinical officer, explained the kinds of mental health trends she's seen in kids, specifically since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What we’re finding is that one out of three youth is saying that they are anxious, most of the time, over the course of the last 30 days," Stith said.

You can read the Community Health Improvement Plan's framework and methodology here, as it was published by Clermont County Public Health.

Maalini Vijayan is the county's assistant health commissioner for community health services.

“We collect all this data and then also get feedback from the community about the health conditions," Vijayan said.

Vijayan said that officials in her office, alongside community partners, will be tracking both data and anecdotal responses to make sure the county is making strides to improve each health priority.

Residents can share their feedback online through a community survey.

There are resources available across Clermont County for anyone seeking mental health support, including the Clermont County Mental Health & Recovery Board, Child Focus, Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services and NAMI Southwest Ohio.

The 988 Lifeline is available 24/7 across the country for anyone in need. Residents in Clermont and Brown County can also call the local hotline at 513-528-SAVE(7283).