GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Sports and competition have a special way of bringing people together.

A round of golf is what introduced Jarome Edwards and Dominic Costanzo to one another years ago. Now, the two are close friends who play together just about every month, sometimes every few weeks.

“We met, we continued playing and this course has become a mainstay for us," Costanzo said.

WCPO 9 News Jarome Edwards and Dominic Costanzo

That mainstay Costanzo mentioned is Eagles Nest Golf Course, located on State Route 28 in Goshen Township.

“I mean, a lot of good memories up here. Both my kids have played up here. Just met some good people up here," Edwards said.

WATCH: See how long-time members enjoyed one final round of golf at Eagles Nest

As a popular Goshen Township golf course closes, members enjoyed one final round at Eagles Nest



But that round I watched the two friends play was their final time playing at Eagles Nest.

“So, I've been a member here for three years, and I would’ve continued being a member here if it was possible. But, it’s sad that I won’t have that to come to," Costanzo said.

The course was sold earlier this year and is set to be developed. I sat down with the manager and superintendent of the course to ask him about the final days of taking care of a place that he's worked at for over a decade.

“Every person that came here, I wanted to make sure that they felt special, that they should be out here to play golf," Manager Jason Knoderer said.

The course's final day for the public was Sunday, Oct. 18, but members and guests were able to play one final round on Monday, Oct. 19.

"What has today been like? On the last day of people playing out here?" I asked the course manager.

"Awesome, because you are able to see people that you know you’ll run into them again, there’s other people that I may not see ever again," Knoderer said.

While spending Monday afternoon at the local golf course, I met with Lorna Rose and Jim Poe, both of whom sit on the Goshen Township Historical Society. The two explained that they are working to be able to hold onto some items from the course and salvage some physical memories of Eagles Nest.

"That's our purpose here. We want to keep the history of our past; we want to keep it alive and keep it for future generations," Rose said.

But as members got closer to the final hole, the reality of never playing another round at Eagles Nest weighed heavily.

"It's just going to suck not getting to play out here," Edward said.

"There's no place I'd probably rather be than on the golf course, and here's been pretty much my home for the last four years, so it's going to be interesting trying to find a new spot," Costanzo said.

We reached out to the developer, Drees Homes, who sent us this statement about the course's closure and the site's future.

“Eagle’s Nest has been a special place for many people in Goshen Township, and we know its closing means a lot to the golfers who have enjoyed the course over the years. We respect the role it has played in the community.



"Drees Homes has worked closely with Goshen Township leaders on a plan for the property and hope to create a neighborhood the community will be proud of for years to come.”

Drees Homes