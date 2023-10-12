Improvements to Independence park completed, including new pickleball courts

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Kenton County Parks & Recreation have completed improvements to Richardson Road Park in Independence, Ky., including the addition of new pickleball courts.

The project took roughly a year to complete, according to a press release from Kenton County. The pickleball courts are also the first county-owned courts of their kind, the press release says.

"Pickleball's popularity has exploded and our park users have been calling on us to create more ways for them to play in Kenton County," said Rhonda Ritzi, recreation program coordinator for Kenton County. "Since our courts opened, we've been pleased to see how frequently used they are."

The project, which encompassed demolition, design and reconstruction efforts in the park, began in September 2022.

But pickleball courts aren't the only improvements made to Richardson Road Park as part of the project.

In addition to the six new pickleball courts, there were also renovations made to the basketball and tennis courts. A new, handicap-accessible access road was also added.

The improvements were polished off in September of this year, when the new access road was fully finished.

In all, the park's improvements cost a total of $493,528, according to Kenton County.