'If not you then who' | More foster parents needed in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI — Foster parents are needed now more than ever in Hamilton County.

"If you don't get attached and these kids don't have someone that they can rely on even for a short time, then who, who is going to step up for them," said Samantha McFadden, lead foster parent recruiter at Choices.

McFadden said the private agency had seen 200 kids monthly over the last two to three years. Now, they are seeing 300 kids a month, with most referrals coming from Hamilton County.

"We're seeing a lot more referrals for siblings that are coming in too, that could be just two siblings or we've seen larger sibling sets of 7 to 8 kids that we are trying to place at one time," McFadden said.

According to Hamilton County Job and Family Services, about 1,300 children are in foster care, and about 800 of them are living in foster homes.

"If they don't find a place, those kids end up sleeping on a cot at the county building," McFadden said.

Watch our video to learn more about the urgent need for foster parents in Hamilton County:

She is trying to recruit more parents through TikTok.

McFadden said the agency offers incentives to foster parents and that the process of signing up is simple.

"We're able to offer them some financial help to get those things as soon as they are placed, and then after kids are placed and our families are licensed, we do a lot of things throughout the year," McFadden said.

She said the mission always focuses on helping children find permanent loving families.

"You have to keep that human piece to it; these kids didn't choose to go into foster care," McFadden said.

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent or learning more about this agency, go to choicesohio.org.