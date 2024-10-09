'I was actually on the last flight out' | Passengers arrive at CVG after evacuating due to Hurricane Milton

HEBRON, Ky. — Some Florida residents arrived in the Tri-State this Wednesday as Hurricane Milton began to strike, bringing heavy rain and wind.

Evacuations began over the past week as Floridians, especially those near Tampa, fled to safety.

Two travelers were able to safely return to loved ones in the Cincinnati area just hours before the storm arrived.

"I didn’t even know if I would be traveling today, a lot of flights are getting canceled, the airport closed at 8 a.m.," Orlando resident Ellie Schuchart said.

Schuchart flew to Cincinnati to be with her parents, who live here.

“When we found out it wasn’t going to be canceled and we were going to be taking off, everyone cheered. We’re the last ones in the airport," Schuchart said.

According to CVG's arrival and departure information, multiple flights from Miami, Sarasota and Tampa Bay were canceled Wednesday. Many flights heading to the Sunshine State were also canceled.

Sam Harasimowicz - WCPO 9 News Flights going to or arriving in Florida are mostly canceled as of Wednesday afternoon

Schuchart told WCPO that her flight took off just as Orlando's airport shut down, forcing anyone who hadn't left to look for another option.

“It’s been a long travel day," she said. "I’ve been up since 4 a.m."

We also spoke with Anthony Langella, a Cincinnati native who had just returned from Ft. Lauderdale. Langella told us he works for the National Hockey League, and spent Tuesday night celebrating the Stanley Cup-winning Florida Panthers home opener.

“I had a flight tomorrow morning, Thursday morning. I said I better get out of here as soon as I can," Langella said.

He said he had to connect in Charlotte before his arriving flight to CVG. But his trip didn't come without struggle.

"The co-pilot didn’t show up and they said that the crews are struggling sometimes now to get to the airport," he said.

But as travelers either head home or evacuate the area, their hearts remain with their friends who are still in Florida.

"I'm praying for everyone there," said Schuchart. "I'm really scared about what's going to happen but I'm glad I got to make it out."