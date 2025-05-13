CINCINNATI — St. Vincent de Paul is making an impact by helping over 200 people re-enter the community after serving time behind bars.

Lamont Brown and Rameon Pearson are two people who have benefited from St. Vincent de Paul’s re-entry program.

"I did 12 years in prison, and when I wanted to come home, I wanted to do better," Brown said.

WATCH: Brown and Pearson explain how the re-entry program has helped them become a better version of themselves.

'I wanted to do better'| St. Vincent de Paul gives hundreds a second chance through re-entry program

Over the past two years, Brown has successfully gotten back on his feet with assistance for food and rent deposits.

"When I came to Ms. Jackie, she was like 'hey, stop, let me take some of that weight off of you,'" Brown said.

Since then, Brown has been on a positive path, fulfilling his passion as an electrical business owner.

"I came from doing electric and building maintenance, and St. Vincent de Paul partnered me up with a guy like Ray, and we merged our companies," Brown said.

The re-entry services offered by St. Vincent de Paul have expanded significantly over the last decade.

"When a neighbor walks in I'm not judging where they've been, I'm looking at who they are trying to be right now and who they want to become," said Jaclyn Cales, self-sufficiency programs manager at St. Vincent de Paul.

For many ex-offenders, a felony conviction can complicate their chances of finding opportunities upon release. The organization helps with rent, deposits for housing, food assistance, and license reinstatement.

In addition to these services, the program provides mentors to guide participants.

"If somebody needed diaper assistance, we have a program, we partner with Sweet Cheeks, we also provide assistance now for license reinstatement for vocational needs," Cales said.

St. Vincent de Paul supported Rameon Pearson in securing funding to regain his driving license.

"St.Vincent de Paul helped me get there first, it was obtaining driving privileges," Pearson said.

Pearson said he can now drive to appointments with his clients, which has helped him succeed with his electrical business.

"After that, it was being involved in the mentoring program where I was partnered up with a great mentor," Pearson said.

Now, both Brown and Pearson hope their experiences and advice can inspire others.

"Never give up, there are people who can help, there are resources available for you," Pearson said.

If you need assistance through St. Vincent de Paul, click here.