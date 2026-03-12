Fairfield City Schools faces $4.5M in cuts as voters prepare to decide on new income tax

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fairfield City Schools is facing $4.5 million in budget cuts that could eliminate field trips, reduce staffing and cut English learner tutors unless voters approve a new income tax in May.

On March 5, the Fairfield Board of Education unanimously approved a financial reduction package and placed a 1.25% school district earned income tax on the May 5 ballot.

The district has not passed an operating levy since 2011 and is projecting a $9.5 million operating deficit this fiscal year.

"We have been fiscally responsible over the years. That's why we've been able to make a levy last 15 years that was projected to last two to three years," said superintendent Billy Smith.

Smith said the district has already reduced 26 positions over the last three years.

"It does include reducing 15 positions through attrition for savings of about $1.6M. That is the largest savings on the reduction list," Smith said. "We think that number may get all the way up to 20. Those reductions will occur, pass or fail."

WATCH: How the proposed cuts could impact students across FCSD

District faces possible $4.5M in budget cuts

Fairfield parent Nick Salcedo has three students in the district and says he's concerned for the extracurricular activities his daughters enjoy.

"My girls are involved heavily with the orchestra, and seeing these tier one reductions potentially being talked about if this 1.25% income tax doesn't make it through, those are very concerning for me as a parent," Salcedo said.

Do you have an education-related story for De'Jah? You can contact her here:

Salcedo said as a homeowner, he is not in favor of adding more taxes and believes the root of the problem lies with state funding decisions.

"If you take a step back and ask yourself the question of why that's going to happen. It's because of what's going on at the governor's house. The Ohio State House and consistent reductions in money that's being invested in our public schools," Salcedo said.

Smith said he knows the situation is difficult for everyone involved and that the board took into consideration the discussions from community engagement meetings throughout December and February.

"It is a very hard conversation, and it's been hard for all of us because we all cared so deeply about the district and the programs and the people and the kids," Smith said.

The 1.25% earned income tax, if approved, would allow the district to substantially maintain current programming and services through June 30, 2031.

If the tax fails, the district's full list of proposed cuts includes:



Eliminate one and one-half district administrative positions, for an estimated cost savings of $170,000

Eliminate three administration building support staff positions, for an estimated cost savings of $183,000

Restructure the Curriculum and Instruction Department to eliminate five FTE Instructional Specialist positions, for an estimated cost savings of $577,000

Reduce 15 FTE teaching positions through attrition, for an estimated cost savings of $1,665,000

Reduce one psychologist position through attrition, for an estimated cost savings of $100,000

Eliminate 48 grades K-5 unit leader supplemental positions, for an estimated cost savings of $73,000

Eliminate 33 grades 6-8 department head supplemental positions, for an estimated cost savings of $78,000

Eliminate 17 grades 9-12 department head supplemental positions, for an estimated cost savings of $54,000

Reduce building budgets districtwide by 10%, for an estimated cost savings of $90,000

Reduce 10 English learner tutor positions, for an estimated cost savings of $405,000

Reduce the number of extended service days worked, for an estimated cost savings of $80,000

Eliminate administrative tuition reimbursement, for an estimated cost savings of $20,000

Modify the Chromebook technology replacement cycle for grades K-5, for an estimated cost savings of $217,000

Eliminate district funding of college readiness assessments for students, including AP and PSAT, for an estimated cost savings of $90,000

Eliminate the practice of waiving extracurricular participation fees for economically disadvantaged students, for an estimated cost savings of $55,000

Modify fee structure for extracurricular participation to include a $100 increase, for an estimated cost savings of $150,000

Reduce elementary building hours to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and eliminate weekend use, resulting in the reduction of eight custodial positions, for an estimated cost savings of $500,000

Eliminate all school field trips, for an estimated cost savings of $60,000

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.