Gun stolen from Sheriff McGuffey's vehicle in 2021 was used in robbery, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says

Officials in Hamilton County said the gun stolen from Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey's county vehicle in 2021 has been recovered. The gun was used in a robbery and shell casings from the weapon have been recovered at three separate locations, the sheriff's office said.
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey
Posted at 4:55 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 17:43:57-04

CINCINNATI — The weapon stolen from Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey's county vehicle in 2021 was used in a robbery, the sheriff's office said.

McGuffey's assigned county vehicle was stolen from her driveway in June 2021. While the vehicle was recovered, her duty weapon — which was concealed inside a compartment in the car — was missing.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said McGuffey's weapon was recovered by Cincinnati police during a traffic stop over the weekend. It is undergoing investigative testing. However, the sheriff's office said there are three separate locations where shell casings from the gun were recovered.

Officials also said the weapon was used in a robbery where someone punched a man in the head and shot him in the leg. That man did not press charges nor cooperate with police.

"Sheriff McGuffey's empathy goes out to the individual who was the target of this criminal activity," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

McGuffey has said there was no wrongdoing on her part before her vehicle and gun were stolen, speculating that her key fob may have been cloned.

McGuffey vehicle stolen surveillance footage

"My conduct was as the Sheriff of Hamilton County, a law enforcement officer who legally and appropriately has a weapon," she said in 2021. "Who legally and appropriately has a weapon in a vehicle in the event that there would be a call out, which there actually was."

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office's firearms policy states the proper way to store a gun in a vehicle should be in a lock box or the trunk of the car. McGuffey does not store her current gun in her car, officials said.

