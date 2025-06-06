Following allegations, west side priest says he has watched pornography — but 'never on a parish-owned device'

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Less than one week after a parishioner was removed from Saturday afternoon Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation after questioning whether their priest had viewed porn on a parish computer, the west side priest in question says in a letter he has "viewed adult pornography ... albeit never at the office and never on a parish-owned device."

Jake McQuaide was escorted out of Mass by two officers on May 31 after he stood up in his pew to ask Archdiocese of Cincinnati Chancellor Jason Williams for answers. Williams had read a letter from Archbishop Robert Casey regarding "concerns" surrounding Fr. Martin Bachman.

Bachman was accused of having pornographic images and links to role-playing sites "involving sexual assault, group sex, rape and occult themes" on a laptop located in the parish office.

Casey's letter stated that the archdiocese had investigated the allegations, and that while no wrongdoing "had been substantiated," Bachman would be taking a "previously planned sabbatical." Since then, hundreds of parishioners in the Divine Mercy Family of Parishes signed a petition demanding transparency and leadership accountability regarding the allegations.

In his letter, Bachman said he has viewed adult pornography and "engaged with some video games of an inappropriate nature," but noted it was never at his office or while on a parish-owned phone or computer.

"I am deeply ashamed and regret this," Bachman wrote.

WATCH: See the parishioner's interaction with Williams and subsequent removal here

Cincinnati churchgoer removed from Mass after demanding answers about priest accused of viewing porn

Bachman also said he "fell prey" to a scheme that lost him a "significant amount" of his personal money, but did not say what the scheme was. He stated he reported that to law enforcement.

In the letter, Bachman said he has dealt with a "difficult" past couple of years, "beginning with the deaths of my mother and father within 30 days of each other and not taking sufficient time to grieve."

"While it is true that none of my actions have been criminal, morally I have not always responded to stress and anxiety as I would have hoped and I am seeking help for my struggles," Bachman wrote. "I take ownership of my behavior and ask for your prayers as I pursue spiritual and emotional growth."

Bachman said after his previously planned sabbatical, he will not return to the Divine Mercy Family of Parishes. Fellow Divine Mercy priest, Fr. Donald Siciliano, said in a letter Friday that he is coordinating with local and retired priests to help cover Masses and provide support for parishes until a new parochial vicar is assigned.

Siciliano also shared a new statement from the archdiocese saying, "we confirmed information this week about the nature of the sinful and disturbing online activity in which Father Bachman has participated that requires immediate attention. ... This matter will be further addressed upon his return."

To read Siciliano's full letter, click here.