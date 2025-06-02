West side church parishioner escorted out of Mass after demanding answers about priest accused of viewing porn

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Green Township police removed a parishioner from Saturday afternoon Mass at Our Lady of Visitation after he questioned whether a priest had viewed pornography on a parish computer.

Two officers escorted parishioner Jack McQuaide, who is an NFL long snapper, out of the church during the 4 p.m. Mass, after he stood up in his pew to loudly ask Archdiocese of Cincinnati Chancellor Jason Williams for answers.

Williams had just finished reading a letter from Archbishop Robert Casey about controversy at the parish, and that Fr. Martin Bachman would be taking a “previously planned sabbatical.”

“Several concerns have been brought to the attention of the archdiocese. These have been investigated, and no wrongdoing — either criminally or ecclesiastically — has been substantiated … consequently, like gossip, the spreading of rumors is sinful, and we should all work to overcome this tendency of our fallen human nature,” according to Casey’s letter.

The letter stated that Fr. Donald Siciliano and Bachman are priests in good standing, and that Green Township police confirmed there is no evidence or investigation of criminal wrongdoing by Bachman.

When Williams finished speaking and walked away from the podium, McQuaide stood up from his pew in the front of the church to loudly ask questions.

“Please take a second. We want to put these rumors to rest. Can you answer this for me … fact or fiction,” McQuaide can be heard saying in multiple videos that were provided to WCPO.

“This is not the time for this,” a voice from the altar answered.

“I’m sorry, sir, this is the time and the place. I will stand up,” McQuaide said, according to the video.

“Did the priest use our parish computer to look at pornography? … true or false,” McQuaide said, according to the video.

McQuaide, a 2006 Elder graduate, is a career NFL long snapper who went to the 2019 Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. He played for several teams last year, including the Miami Dolphins, and is now a free agent.

McQuaide, who is a member of the Our Lady of Visitation parish, declined an interview. Green Township police said he was not charged with a crime.

“You can look at pornography at your house, but you cannot do it here,” McQuaide told the chancellor, according to the video, adding that he had seen the images in question from the priest’s computer.

“I am not trespassing,” he said, as two officers approached him and began to lead him down the center aisle of the church.

Green Township Police Capt. Mitch Hill said someone from the church called on Friday and requested a police detail for all weekend masses and would pay for the expense.

WCPO asked an archdiocese spokesperson if it had requested that vocal parishioners be removed from the parish, under the threat of trespassing. But did not get a response.

The archdiocese issued this statement:

“The allegation that Fr. Bachman used a parish-owned computer to view pornography is false. Neither Our Lady of Visitation Parish nor the Divine Mercy Family of Parishes has ever issued Fr. Bachman a computer. As Archbishop Casey has stated, everyone faces particular challenges in life. Priests are no different. The archdiocese will continue to assist its priests and employees with their personal and spiritual growth.”

As of Monday, 650 people had signed a petition demanding transparency and leadership accountability at Divine Mercy Parish and Schools, which includes Our Lady of Visitation.

“We, the undersigned community members, parishioners, and school families of Visitation, St. Jude, and St. Joes, are deeply concerned about the current direction of leadership and decision-making within our parish,” according to a group known as the Concerned Parents of Divine Mercy Family of Parishes.

One of the group’s demands is protection from retaliation for families speaking out.

“Many families are hesitant to voice their concerns due to fear of retaliation from leadership. Parents and staff should be able to advocate for transparency, accountability, and a stronger school community without fear of negative consequences for themselves or their children,” according to the petition.

Read the archdiocese's full letter from Archbishop Robert Casey below:

