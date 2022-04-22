3 lanes of I-71 northbound blocked after wrong-way crash near Western Row Road exit

MASON, Ohio — I-71 northbound traffic is slowed with multiple lanes shut down after a crash involving four vehicles.

A silver Mazda was heading southbound on I-71 near the Western Row Road exit in Mason. The Mazda crossed the median traveling the wrong way on I-71 northbound before striking a RAM truck.

After colliding, the RAM truck turned over and came to a stop on its side. A GMC truck and a silver SUV then struck debris in the roadway.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts and sustained only minor injuries.

Three lanes are blocked while emergency crews clean up the crash.

Traffic is also slowed in the southbound lane in the area due to an emergency vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update once more information is provided.