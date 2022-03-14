I-71 Mason-Montgomery Road project lane closures now underway

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Lane restrictions for the I-71 and Mason-Montgomery Road project started Sunday.

Bridge construction began at 7 p.m. at Fields-Ertel Road and will take place overnight until Friday, March 18 at 6 a.m. The work is part of an interchange expansion project at Mason-Montgomery Road and southbound I-71 in Warren County.

According to a press release from the Ohio Department of Transportation, Fields-Ertel Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction as crews place portable concrete barriers and drill piers for a new structure.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said if a full-closure is necessary to provide extra space for the crews and exercise safety cautions, then a closure could be in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m each night. If this ends up being the case, traffic would be detoured through Escort Drive and Mason-Montgomery Road.

The department also said additional lane restrictions will occur throughout the spring and summer as bridge construction continues.

The total project includes the construction of an entrance ramp from Mason-Montgomery Road to I-71 South, a new bridge over Fields-Ertel Road, a new southbound turn lane on Mason-Montgomery from Escort Drive to the ramp and an entrance taper on I-71 South, between the Fields-Ertel Road bridge and the existing ramp from Fields-Ertel.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said The Eagle Bridge Company was awarded a contract for approximately $4.7 million to undertake the project.

All work is scheduled to be completed by late spring of 2023.

READ MORE

Roebling Bridge expected to reopen this spring

Massive project at Five Points intersection begins; traffic will be affected

