I-71 down to one lane on both sides for low power lines near Western Row Road

Both the north and southbound sides of I-71 are down to one lane near Western Row Road for wires hanging low over the highway, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Crews from Duke Energy are on their way to fix the issue, but traffic backup has already begun on both sides of the highway.

Officials did not give an estimation on when lanes could reopen. You can check traffic cameras in the area and monitor the backup here.

