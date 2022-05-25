Watch
I-275 shut down in both directions after single-vehicle crash near Colerain Avenue

Posted at 8:55 AM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 09:01:35-04

CINCINNATI — Both sides of I-275 are shut down between the Colerain Avenue exit and the Blue Rock Road exit due to a "serious" crash, per Colerain police.

The crash occurred on I-275 westbound, but traffic on both sides of the highway is blocked, Colerain police said. Emergency crews are on scene cleaning up the crash.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the crash involves a single vehicle.

If traveling westbound, Colerain police said you will be routed off onto Colerain Avenue. From there you can go to Ronald Reagan Highway, continue west and jump onto I-275 further down. If traveling east, Colerain police said you will exit onto Ronald Reagan, continue to Colerain Avenue, go north and then jump onto I-275 eastbound from there.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update once more information is available.

